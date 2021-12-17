Not Backing off from Amethi, Raebareli for Cong, BJP Taking Credit for Others' Work: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has announced that there won’t be any ‘friendly fight’ with Congress in Raebareli and Amethi, which were once considered to be strongholds of Congress. The SP chief has also said that Samajwadi Party and Shivpal Yadav’s PSPL will be holding a joint rally very soon.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had tied up for 2017 state polls but will be seen face-to-face in the 2022 state assembly elections once again. The SP chief has made it clear that his party won’t be going for any friendly fight either in Raebareli or Congress. In 2017, SP had not fielded any candidate as SP and Congress were contesting in alliance.

Speaking to media on the starting of seventh phase of his Rath Yatra in Raebareli on Friday, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The Samajwadi Party has already finalised seat sharing with every ally before finalising the alliance. Maximum wrestlers are in SP and that is why no BJP leader can speculate our next move."

Attacking the BJP government, Yadav said, “As soon as the election comes, CM wears religious spectacles. The CM could not fulfil even one promise made in their Sankalp Patra, all he has been doing is claiming others’ work as his own. Today the electricity has gotten costly, sugar cane farmers’ payment is still pending. Inflation is at an all-time high, but those who don’t have a family will never understand the pain of a family."

“We are bringing together all the regional outfits and that is why we have allied with Shivpal Yadav’s PSPL. The regional outfits will work in the areas where they have influence. The BJP has insulted the people of the state and have given them immense pain. There is an ease of doing crime in this government. They are busy in misleading advertisements and selling government assets. The government says no one died due to shortage of oxygen, however everyone has seen what the situation was," stated the former CM of the state.

