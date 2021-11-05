'Not Ego': Days After 'Unity Show', Sidhu Targets Channi Over Probe in Sacrilege, Drugs Cases

Merely days after putting on a show that all was now well between him and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday declared that he had taken back his resignation, but took shots at the state government in the same breath.

“The day the panel for the appointment of a new DGP comes, I will go to the Punjab Congress office. It is not a question of ego. These (appointments to the two posts) are the means to achieve the goal in two most important cases," he said in a press conference at the Chandigarh Press Club.

Reiterating his view on the issue of former Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini’s lawyer, APS Deol, in the 2015 sacrilege cases being appointed as the advocate general by the Channi government, he said: “These are questions raised by the people of Punjab. In 2017, the government was formed on two big issues and both these issues are related to every Punjabi - the sacrilege case and the drugs menace. The DGP and AG were supposed to solve both these issues. We have replaced the CM after 4.5 years and appointed a new one due to these very issues."

He also posed questions to the party high command asking if they continued to ignore issues raised by him, with what face the party would go to the people before polls. “If the government is scared of making the STF reports on drugs public, then give it to me, I will do it," he said.

On the Channi government’s plans to rope in Prashant Kishore, Sidhu said it was the party’s decision either way. He reiterated that he was not unhappy with anyone in the party but only raising issues he believed were aimed at the welfare of Punjab.

He had earlier expressed his reservations over the appointment of senior advocate A P S Deol as the state’s advocate general. Deol had represented former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, who headed the state police six years ago during the incidents of sacrilege and police firing on protesters.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu, had, however, said he would continue to serve the party. He had taken over as the state party chief in July this year.

On Tuesday, Sidhu and Channi had put up a united front and said they will work with each other and fight the upcoming polls together, according to party MLAs. They met with each other during a meeting of party MLAs and other senior leaders Tuesday evening to discuss strategy for the elections.

The meeting was held on a day former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress and announced the name of his own political party. Senior Congress leader and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary was also present in the meeting where the party sought to show that there were no differences between Channi and Sidhu and the party will fight the polls unitedly.

Sidhu and Channi had not been on the same page over certain appointments which led to unease between them. All is well, Sidhu told reporters after the meeting.

A party MLA said Sidhu and Channi told the meeting they will work with each other and fight the upcoming elections together. Earlier in the day, Sidhu, Channi and Chaudhary went to Uttarakhand to offer prayers at the Himalaya shrine of Kedarnath.

Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema said Channi and Sidhu shared their experiences about fighting elections. In the meeting, all the party leaders decided to fight the polls unitedly, said Cheema, adding that the meeting was held in a congenial atmosphere.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Chaudhary said Punjab voters have decided to give the Congress more seats than they gave on 2017. Chaudhary refused to make any comment when asked whether the party is worried over the possibility that some leaders may be poached by Amarinder Singh. A few days back, Amarinder Singh had claimed that many people from the Congress were in touch with him.

To a question on Amarinder Singh’s resignation from the Congress, cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said he should respect the party which gave a lot to him. According to Party MLA Kuldeep Vaid Sidhu told the meeting he would go to the constituency every in run up to the forthcoming assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Punjab MLAs and the ministers expressed gratitude to Channi for his recent path breaking decisions like slashing power tariff and the termination of power purchase pact.

