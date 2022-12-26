'Not Enough': BJP After Congress' Gaurav Pandhi Deletes Remark Against Atal Bihari Vajpayee Following Backlash

Under fire over his remark against Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi on Monday deleted his tweet calling the former Prime Minister a “British Informer". However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued its attack on Congress over the remark and asked the grand old party to ‘clarify its stand’ over the issue and ‘apologise’.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Congress must also sack ‘serial offender’ Pandhi or else it will be believed that “Shabd Pandhi ke, Soch Rahul Gandhi ki" (Word are Pandhi’s but the sentiments are that of Rahul Gandhi’s).

“Gaurav Pandhi has deleted his tweet but that is not enough. Congress must clarify its stand and apologise. The Congress party must sack serial offender Pandhi or else we will be forced to believe that the words are that of Pandhi, but they are echoing Rahul Gandhi’s sentiments," Poonawalla said in a video statement.

He continued his attack and said that it is not a stand-alone incident and alleged that Congress has insulted personalities like Veer Savarkar, BR Ambedkar, and Vajpayee, who are outside ‘the first family’.

“This is not a coincidence. Pawan Kheda was busy mesmerising Jinnah and on the other hand, they are abusing Vajpayee ji, they are abusing the icons of ‘Bhartiyata’ (Indianess). This is the true ‘chaal, charitra, chehra’ (true face) of the Congress party, they can’t tolerate anyone outside the first family. If they truly believe in Vajpayee ji’s legacy, they must take an official stand and condemn the statement made by Gaurav Pandhi," Poonawalla added.

Controversy erupted after Pandhi on Sunday said Vajpayee boycotted the Quit India Movement and worked as a “British Informer" reporting against those who participated in the movement.

“In 1942, like all other members of the RSS, Atal Bihari Vajpayee boycotted the Quit India Movement & worked as a British Informer reporting against those who participated in the andolan. Be it Nellie massacre or demolition of Babri, Vajpayee played an imp role in inciting mobs. There is a reason why BJP leaders today always liken Modi with Gandhi, Patel or other Congress leaders and not Savarkar, Vajpayee or Golwalkar. They know the truth!" the Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

Following the comment, BJP hit out at Congress and sought an apology from the grand-old party.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to BJP icon Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Delhi on Monday.

