'Not Just a BJP Symbol', Rajnath Singh Slams Those Criticizing Lotus in India's G20 Presidency Logo

Union Minister for Defense Rajnath Singh on Sunday took a dig at those critizing the inclusion of the flower lotus in India’s G20 Presidency logo. He pointed out that lotus is not just Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)’s logo, but also the national flower, as declared in 1950. “People say it’s BJP symbol. There’s a limit! Lotus was declared national flower in 1950 as it’s India’s cultural symbol," he said.

The Defense Minister further added that freedom fighters fought with a roti in one hand and lotus in another during the revolt of 1857. Without naming the Congress, Singh attacked the grand old party for creating the needless controversy.

Notably, the Congress has accused the BJP of promoting its poll symbol while the ruling party claimed its rival was denigrating India’s national flower.

Advertisement

Rajnath Singh was addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan in Haryana’s Jhajjar. During the gathering, he also asserted that BJP’s main focus is on safeguarding India’s interests and anyone casting an evil eye on India, will be given a befitting reply.

“India is no longer weak. We believe in peace," Singh said. Our soldiers have proved this time and again, Singh said referring to the 2016 surgical strikes and 2019 Balakot airstrikes.

More than 1,500 archaic laws dating back to the British rule, whose relevance was completely over, have been abolished. There are many such laws for which we are preparing a scheme, he said. We will scrap these too, the minister said.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest Politics News here