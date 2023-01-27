Home » News » Politics » 'Not Just Assurances...': Karnataka CM Takes Mic From Seer, Responds to Criticism on Civic Issues | WATCH

Eshwaranandapuri Swami raked up the flooding issue in Bengaluru, that affected many people a few months back

Basavaraj Bommai takes mic from Eshwaranandapuri Swami (ANI Photo)
Basavaraj Bommai takes mic from Eshwaranandapuri Swami (ANI Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday responded on the matter of civic issues in Bengaluru, when top seer Eshwaranandapuri Swami criticized them during an event in Bommai’s presence. As Swami spoke, Bommai could be seen taking the microphone from him and subsequently presenting his stand on the issue.

“I am not the one who only gives assurances but have also released funds to find a solution to these problems," Bommai said during the event. The video went viral on social media.

Eshwaranandapuri Swami raked up the flooding issue in Bengaluru, that affected many people a few months back. “We have seen BBMP officials reach the spot of flooding several times, but there is no permanent solution yet," he could be heard saying during the event.

Notably, the residents of Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura were ravaged by floods a few months back, and poor condition of roads and other infrastructure projects are rampant across Bengaluru.

Several apartment buildings in Bengaluru’s prominent areas were flooded with rainwater during the monsoon season last year, with parked vehicles completely submerged in water.

