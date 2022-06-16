Not Uniform Civil Code, BJP to Address Conversions, ST Status to Hattis in Himachal This Election

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a two-day tour in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh where he held a roadshow on Thursday, BJP has its hands full with the task to identify the issues, which can decide people’s mandate, and those that the Opposition can rake up to harm the party electorally.

At a time when the announcement of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on lines of Uttarakhand can be made before the polls, senior leaders in the party believe that the UCC, though vital for the country, is not an issue in Himachal.

Speaking to News18, Himachal Pradesh law minister Suresh Bharadwaj said the UCC is not an election issue. “As it has now come into the debate, we can do it and should do it but this is not an issue in the state. I believe that it is an issue for the country and must be implemented. But in the state, we do not have a minority problem as such for now," Bharadwaj said.

While BJP leaders believe that the party will contest the election on welfare schemes such as Himcare, Sahara, Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana among others, Opposition is raising the issues of unemployment, government and private jobs and recruitment in police.

The party, however, thinks there are other issues if addressed or attempts were made to raise, can benefit BJP.

Speaking on the issues relevant to the polls, Bharadwaj said the issue of conversions has also received much attention.

“There is the conversion problem but if that becomes an election issue or not is yet to be seen. Previous Congress government had worked closely with Balraj Madhok and tried to address the issue. Local people especially SCs (Scheduled Castes) are being targeted for conversions. Kullu and Anni village in the district, Shimla, Rampur are the places where we have seen conversion problem. If one is doing it voluntarily you can’t take action against it but there are conversions taking place," said Bhardwaj who is also a senior party leader.

Senior leaders believe that the issue of Hatti Community demanding the status of tribals should be addressed soon as it affects at least four assembly constituencies.

When asked about the issues that can dominate the elections, Bhardwaj said government employees are a major vote bank and announcement of old pension schemes or some innovative ones with a decent amount for them can do wonders for the party in the polls.

“Himachal Pradesh doesn’t go to poll on one issue. There are issues for various assembly segments. For example, Sirmour, where there is an issue of Hatti community demanding tribal status. If they get the status, we will win four assembly seats without much effort," added a senior party leader.

Against the Opposition’s attack about inflation, the BJP believes that the Prime Minister had already explained that the government is making efforts to increase the income and take into account various expenses through central government schemes such as Ayushman Yojana, PM Awas Kalyan Yojana and Kisan Samman Nidhi.

