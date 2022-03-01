'Not UP But Haryana in 2019': On Akhilesh's Booth Capturing Claim, Raja Bhaiya's Fact Check

Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) founder and chief Raja Bhaiya on Tuesday lashed out at former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav for sharing an outdated video from 2019 to make claims of booth capturing during UP assembly elections 2022.

In his tweet, Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, attached a screenshot of Yadav’s tweet and said that it does not behoove senior politicians to “spread hate". “You are the national president of a party and also a senior politician, the above video is from Haryana of the 2019 elections, which you are demanding to cancel the election by claiming that it was from Kunda. So much hate politics is not good either," he said.

During the voting in Kunda on Sunday, supporters of SP and Raja Bhaiyya came face-to-face many times. After this, the SP complained to the Election Commission about fake voting in Kunda. The SP had also complained about booth capturing in booth numbers 213 and 214.

A first information report (FIR) was also registered in Pratapgarh against three people, including incumbent MLA Raja Bhaiyya, on the written complaint of Samajwadi Party (SP) booth agent Rajesh Pasi.

Raja Bhaiya has been an MLA for almost 30 years from Kunda but now has bigger dreams — of holding the levers of the next government in Uttar Pradesh, if the numbers get close in UP.

In parts of Pratapgarh, Singh is a local hero with massive following amongst the youth. Young boys on motorcycles, who term themselves ‘Raja Bhaiya Youth Brigade’ join his cavalcade when he steps out for a campaign. “Not just youth but women and elders are also with me — ‘Yuvaon ka josh aur bazurgon ka hosh mere saath hai," he had told News18.

Singh has been a minister in then Samajwadi Party government but fell out with Akhilesh Yadav when the latter entered into an alliance with Mayawati in 2019 who had sent Singh to jail under Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) charges. Recently, Akhilesh had asked, “Who Raja Bhaiya?" when asked if the Samajwadi Party (SP) will tie-up with his party. “I don’t know why Akhilesh has ‘berukhi’ (resentment) for me? You should ask him, you are asking the wrong person. I am not answerable for what he is thinking or saying," Singh countered.

