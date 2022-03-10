Nuvem Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Nuvem seat in Goa. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Datta Borkar (BJP), Aleixo Sequeira (INC), Arvind D Costa (RGP), Mariano Godinho (AAP), Wilfred Dsa (IND), Pacheco Francisco Xavier (NCP), Jose R Cabral (Raju) (TMC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 76.8%, which is 0.73% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Wilfred D Sa of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nuvem results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.28 Nuvem (नुवेम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Goa region and South Goa district of Goa. Nuvem is part of South Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.38% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 28,363 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 13,091 were male and 15,272 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nuvem in 2022 is: 1,167 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 28,200 eligible electors, of which 13,170 were male,15,030 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 27,557 eligible electors, of which 13,162 were male, 14,395 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nuvem in 2017 was 3. In 2012, there were 1 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Wilfred D Sa of INC won in this seat defeating Francisco Xavier Pacheco of GSRP by a margin of 5,660 which was 26.39% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 46.47% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Francisco Xavier Pacheco (Mickky) of GVP emerged victorious in this seat beating Aleixo Sequeira of INC by a margin of 4,196 votes which was 19.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. GVP had a vote share of 56.9% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 28 Nuvem Assembly segment of the 2. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC won the South Goa Parliament seat defeating Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Nuvem are: Datta Borkar (BJP), Aleixo Sequeira (INC), Arvind D Costa (RGP), Mariano Godinho (AAP), Wilfred Dsa (IND), Pacheco Francisco Xavier (NCP), Jose R Cabral (Raju) (TMC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.8%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.07%, while it was 78.43% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Nuvem went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.28 Nuvem Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 39. In 2012, there were 39 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.28 Nuvem comprises of the following areas of South Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Verna, 2. Loutulim, 3. Nuvem, 4. Majorda and 5. Betalbatim in Salcete Taluka.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Nuvem constituency, which are: Cortalim, Marcaim, Siroda, Curtorim, Fatorda, Benaulim. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Nuvem is approximately 61 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nuvem is: 15°19’55.6"N 73°56’28.7"E.

