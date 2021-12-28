OBC Quota: Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Polls Cancelled, Says State Election Commission

The Madhya Pradesh panchayat polls were on Tuesday cancelled by State Election Commission (SEC) after seeking legal opinion from experts. The elections were scheduled from January 6 to February 16. The decision isn’t, however, surprising, as the Shivraj Chouhan government had recently, during the winter session of the state assembly, had said that panchayat polls won’t be held without OBC reservation.

The Congress had approached the Supreme Court and high court through several petitions challenging the Shivraj government’s move to not follow the reservation roster and ordering polls in accordance with the 2014 delimitation of seats and not the delimitation approved by the Kamal Nath government in 2019.

The SC, referring to a verdict given in the matter of panchayat polls in Maharashtra, had stayed the OBC reservation altogether and ordered the Madhya Pradesh SEC to convert OBC quota seats into the general category before holding polls.

SEC, Secretary, BS Jamod said that the entire panchayat poll process has been cancelled and those candidates who had submitted security deposits with the nominations shall get the refund. The decision has been taken after seeking legal opinion from experts, added Jamod.

One of the legal experts had submitted his opinion to the commission on Monday, while opinions from two others were awaited, leading to the decision being deferred till Tuesday.

The state cabinet had days ago while withdrawing the MP Panchayati Raj Amendment Bill had hinted that the panchayat polls would be scrapped. BJP state head VD Sharma, Home Minister Narottam Mishra and others had recently demanded that these polls should be cancelled without OBC reservation.

On Monday, the Centre too had submitted an application with the SC for being allowed to act as a party in the matter and the apex court will take up this matter for hearing on January 3. The Shivraj government had also approached the SC for restoration of the OBC reservation in panchayat polls.

For breaching the 50% ceiling of reservation, the MP government is required to submit OBC population data before the SC and the state government has already ordered collectors to compile OBC population data by January 7.

Reacting to the cancellation of the panchayat polls, state minister Bhupendra Singh said the cabinet had withdrawn the bill to pave the way for avoiding these polls. “We ensured the cancellation of the polls to offer justice to the OBCs," he added.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said, “Truth has prevailed. From the outset, we demanded that polls should follow fresh delimitation and roster. Under our pressure, the government inside the assembly got a resolution approved and affirmed they won’t let panchayat polls take place without OBC reservation. We demand these polls (be held) at the earliest with fresh delimitation reservation roster and OBC reservation."

JP Dhanopia, senior lawyer and Congress leader, asked the state government to compensate for the losses the candidates incurred in the polling process. The Congress had cornered the BJP in and outside MP assembly over the quota issue saying that the party never wanted to offer reservation to the backward classes, and it was persistently blaming the Congress for denting OBC interests by dragging the matter to court, which led to a stay in the poll process.

