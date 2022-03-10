Obra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Obra seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Arvind Kumar (SP), Ramraj (INC), Subhash Kharwar (BSP), Sanjeev Kumar (BJP), Umashankar (VIP), Ramakant (AAP), Rakesh Kumar Gond (SBSPA), Omprakash (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 52.4%, which is -0.5% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sanjiv Kumar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Obra results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.402 Obra (ओबरा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. Obra is part of Robertsganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.62% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.11%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.03%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,19,911 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,74,888 were male and 1,45,011 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Obra in 2019 was: 829 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,30,669 eligible electors, of which 1,69,389 were male,1,38,443 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,85,228 eligible electors, of which 1,64,642 were male, 1,20,574 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Obra in 2017 was 4. In 2012, there were 19 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sanjiv Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Ravi Gond of SP by a margin of 44,269 which was 27.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.93% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sunil Kumar of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Devendra Prasad Shastri of BJP by a margin of 7,060 votes which was 4.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 21.9% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ADAL got the most number of votes in the 402 Obra Assembly segment of the 80. Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituency. Anupriya Singh Patel of ADAL won the Robertsganj Parliament seat defeating Ramcharitra Nishad of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AD won the Robertsganj Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 30 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Obra are: Arvind Kumar (SP), Ramraj (INC), Subhash Kharwar (BSP), Sanjeev Kumar (BJP), Umashankar (VIP), Ramakant (AAP), Rakesh Kumar Gond (SBSPA), Omprakash (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 52.4%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 52.9%, while it was 50.52% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Obra went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.402 Obra Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 291. In 2012, there were 275 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.402 Obra comprises of the following areas of Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 6 Agori, Chopan Nagar Panchayat and Obra Nagar Panchayat of Robertsganj Tehsil; Panchayats 1 Ranhor, 2 and 3 Kooldomari (East and West), 4 Anpra, 5 Parasi, 9 Belwadah, 10 Pati, 11 Murdhawa, 12 Khairahi, 13 Parani of 1 Pipri KC, Renukoot Nagar Panchayat and Pipri Nagar Panchayat of Duddhi Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Obra constituency, which are: Ghorawal, Robertsganj, Duddhi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh..

The total area covered by Obra is approximately 1469 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Obra is: 24°21’20.9"N 82°55’10.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Obra results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.