Odisha: BJD Corners Centre Over Fuel Price Hike; To Stage State-Wide Protest From Nov 1

Targeting the Centre over the fuel price hike, Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today announced that it will resort to a state-wide protest over the issue from November 1. The party is to stage a protest near the Raj Bhavan here on October 31 and submit a memorandum to the President through the Governor over the issue.

On November 1, the Biju Mahila Janata Dal is to hold protest meetings in 146 Assembly constituencies of the State over the rise in prices of cooking gas, pulses, and essential commodities. From November 5 to 7, members of the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal and Biju Yuva Janata Dal are to stage dharna and protest meetings near all petrol pumps in 146 Assembly constituencies of the State over the rise in fuel prices.

Addressing a joint press conference of BJD on Saturday, BJD Spokesman Pratap Dev informed that the fuel prices have skyrocketed since the BJP again came to power at the Centre in 2019. It has increased by over 30 per cent in the last two years. The rise in fuel prices has indirectly led to the rising price of essential commodities from 40 per cent to 100 per cent.

As per experts, the cost of living has increased to 3.17 per cent in the last 20 years. However, the Central government is not taking any steps in this regard, he added.

(With inputs from Mahesh P Nanda in Bhubaneswar)

