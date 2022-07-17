Odisha BJP Leaders Pray for NDA Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu’s Victory

Seeking a thumping victory for NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, the Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lit lamps in front of temples in the state.

BJP State President Sameer Mohanty said, “The state of Odisha is in the focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That’s why he wants to make a tribal woman from Odisha the first citizen of the country. The party has organised lighting up of lamps in various districts of the state, including Bhubaneswar, to pray for Murmu’s victory."

BJP leaders and MLAs lit lamps in front of the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar and Jagannath temple in Puri.

Advertisement

Deputy Leader of Opposition Vaishnu Sethi said that every Odia is proud of the PM’s choice for President. The BJP MLA, who cast his vote for the Presidential election on Saturday, said “sitting in Raisina Hill was not a small feat for a tribal woman".

The legislators will vote in the 54th House of the Odisha Legislative Assembly for the Presidential election on Monday.

Meanwhile, the chief whip of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Prashant Muduli, announced that all party leaders will support Murmu for the post of President.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has instructed us to support the daughter of Odisha. We are ensuring full support from BJD," Muduli said.

Murmu filed her nomination for the Presidential election on June 24 in the presence of several top leaders, including Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.

Inputs from Akhaya Mishra and Manoj Jena

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.