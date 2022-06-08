Odisha CM Patnaik to Go on Foreign Trip After 10 Years, Likely to Meet Pope Francis

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to go on a foreign trip after almost a decade. He will be visiting Rome and the United Arab Emirates by the end of June to attend several events.

Patnaik is likely to meet Pope Francis, the Pope of Rome and Head of the Catholic Church in Vatican City later this month, official sources said, adding that he has sought an appointment with the sovereign of Vatican City.

The proposed foreign trip will be Patnaik’s second in his 22 years as the Chief Minister of Odisha. This would take place after a gap of ten years.

Sources further said that Patnaik is scheduled to attend investors’ meetings in Rome and Dubai and also meet non-resident Odia (NRO) delegations during his trip. He will be in UAE on June 28 to attend an industrial meet and several other events.

His proposed meeting with the Pope may be viewed as an attempt to take his image a few notches higher. His branding and projecting as a political leader in his 25 years in public life have been limited to the state and national levels. This could become the maiden occasion when he will grab international eyeballs with such a high-profile meeting. Notably, Patnaik had gone on a foreign tour for the last time in May 2012 to attend London Business Meet.

