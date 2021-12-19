Odisha Election Commission Issues Model Code of Conduct for Upcoming Panchayat Polls

The Odisha Election Commission has prescribed a Model Code of Conduct, which will come into force from the date of issue of election notifications by the state election commission, for the upcoming panchayat polls in the State. The state election commission issued a notification in this regard.

The Model Code of Conduct, issued in Odia and English versions, directs the conduct of free and fair elections. It will remain in force till the completion of counting of votes.

“The Odisha Election Commission on the exercise of powers vested on it by Article 243 K of the Constitution of India and Panchayat Acts and Rules has prescribed a Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Panchayat Polls in the State," the statement said.

The three-tier Panchayat elections in Odisha is likely to be held in the first or second week of February 2022. It is likely that the date of the panchayat elections will be officially announced between December 26 and December 31.

The voter list is expected to be made available to all the parties involved in the by-elections on December 20. The three-tier elections will be held in 6,794 panchayats in the state. The voting deadlines have been extended. The voting process will take place from 7 am to 1 pm.

