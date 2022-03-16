Odisha Goes for Zero Tolerance Drive Against Corruption and Inefficiency

Odisha has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and inefficiency in the government’s functioning. The State government has sent six officials on compulsory retirement on the charges of corruption. The officials include three executive engineers, a police inspector, a former development authority official and an additional supply inspector.

The officials have been identified as executive engineers Saroj Kumar Das, Dayanidhi Samal and Karunakar Ghadei, Rantakar Mallick (IIC, Angul), Ratnakar Sethy (additional supply inspector, Nuapada) and Charulata Mallick ( from the former development authority, Angul). As per reports. Das, Samal and Ghadei were found to be inefficient and they were also involved in several corruption cases.

Similarly, Angul IIC Mallick has also been given compulsory retirement on grounds of inefficiency. Sethy was recently arrested by the Odisha Vigilance officials for amassing property disproportionate to his known sources of income. Mallick was recently suspended from service for her corrupt practices.

Senior Journalist Shital Tarang Beuria said, “The State government has been taking strict action against corruption. It is a very good step to control corruption. It will have a good impact on society. Corrupt officials should be rigorously punished. Now, any public servant will not dare to be corrupt."

The State government has given compulsory retirement to as many as 158 officials on charges of corruption and inefficiency in total.

