Odisha: Protestors Burn TMC Leader's Effigy Over Remarks Against Prez Murmu; BJP Demands His Removal from Bengal Cabinet

Protests continued to intensify in Odisha over Trinamool Congress leader Akhil Giri’s remarks against President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday. BJP helmed the protests in Bhubaneswar and Nayagada against the TMC leader, demanding his arrest. “Akhil Giri’s remarks are dishonourable to all women of the nation. Mamata Banerjee should dismiss him immediately," a BJP Mahila Morcha leader said during protests in Bhubanewar. Giri’s effigy was also burned down during the protests in Odogaon of Nayagada district.

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra also condemned Giri’s comments against the President, and said that they have deeply hurt the people of Odisha. “Giri’s comments have insulted the entire women society. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should sack Akhil Giri immediately," he said.

Advertisement

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “West Bengal Minister Akhil Giri’s derogatory remarks against the President of India are unfortunate. No matter how strongly we condemn it, it won’t be enough. If Mamata Banerjee has morals and believes in democracy, she should take strong action immediately and sack Akhil Giri from the cabinet"

Patra also said that the comment made by the TMC Minister shows dishonour to all the women of nation and the tribal community. Apart from a call to sack Giri, Patra also demanded Mamata Banerjee’s apology in the matter.

BJD, Congress condemn Akhil Giri’s remarks

Apart from BJP, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress also strongly condemned the minister’s remarks. In a tweet, BJD leader Ranendra Pratap said TMC MPs should refrain from making such comments about the first citizen of the country. BJD MP Munna Khao also condemned Akhil Giri’s remarks. Senior Congress leader Suresh Routray said, “Such comments will never be tolerated against the sister of our state." Routray warned that Akhil Giri will never be allowed to come to Odisha.

Advertisement

“No one has right to give derogatory remark against the President of India. It is not acceptable. Miinister Akhil Giri’s remark is unfortunate. He should be punished. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be sacked him from Ministry," said BJD leader Muna Khan

Including Bhubaneswar, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, several cases were filed in the different police stations in Odisha, on behalf of various tribal organizations.

What Did Akhil giri say?

Advertisement

In a 17-second video clip, TMC leader Akhil Giri was heard commenting on the “looks of the President". “They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don’t judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?" Giri, the minister of state for Correctional Homes, was heard saying at a rally in a village in Nandigram late on Friday evening.

Later while talking to reporters this morning, Giri apologised for making such a remark. “I didn’t mean to disrespect the Honourable President. I was replying to what BJP leaders said while verbally attacking me. I apologise for making such a remark. I have immense respect for the President of our country," he said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here