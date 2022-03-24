Odisha Urban Body Elections: 50% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 4 PM

Several heavyweight leaders, including the candidates and bureaucrats of Odisha, joined the people in exercising their franchises for the ongoing Urban Polls 2022 on Thursday. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik cast his vote in Bhubaneswar. The CM accompanied by security personnel walked from his residence ‘Naveen Nivas’ to a polling booth at Aerodrome Upper Primary School in ward no. 53 of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As a common man, he also showed his Voter ID, stood in the queue, and cast his vote when his turn came. Later, he came out of the booth and showed the indelible ink mark on his index finger. The CM also urged the people of the urban areas to vote in large numbers and strengthen democracy.

BJD Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das cast his vote at Bahabalpur Nodal UP school in Jajapur Municipality. He appealed to all to participate in democracy. “Voters are everything in democracy and all powers vested with them. I appeal to all to cast their votes to elect suitable candidates and come forward to strengthen democracy," he said.

Congress leader Narasingh Mishra caste vote at Laxmi Narayan Pada School of Bolangir Municipality. BJP MP Sangeeta Singdeo cast her vote at Ramai High School in Patnagarh at ward no-9 of Patnagarh NAC of Bolangir district. Mrudula Thakur Pradhan, the wife of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, voted at Talcher Municipality. She cast her vote at Deulabeda School in ward no. 18. Pradhan said, “I appeal to all to cast their vote for development. All should keep the focus on mass development and cast their vote accordingly."

“All the arrangements for polling are good. We hope for the best and Patnagarh NAC will be one of the best ones in the state," said BJP MP Sangeeta Singhdeo.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra cast his vote with his wife at ward no 40 at Government High School, Unit-1 Bhubaneswar and Secretary to CM VK Pandian and his wife Mission Shakti Secretary Sujata R. Karthikeyan cast their votes at a model booth in Unit 6 in Bhubaneswar. OTDC chairperson Shreemayee Mishra voted at Kasturba Shikshya Ashram Vidyamandir in Nayapalli of Bhubaneswar. BJP’s state president Samir Mohanty cast his vote at booth no. 620 of ward no.60 in Bhubaneswar.

The Mayor candidates of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) and others also exercised their franchise at their respective booths.

(with inputs from Mahesh Nanda, Nirupama Behera, Sumant Sundaray, Chandrabhanu Molana, Bhikari Mohanty)

