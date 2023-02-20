Much to the delight of Padampur residents in Odisha’s Bargarh district, chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said the town will get the status of a district within a year. “I announced about Padampur district last December. This must be done within one year," he said.

Patnaik made the announcement while addressing a public meeting during his visit to Padampur assembly constituency. He also visited Jharbandh and Paikmal in Bargarh district.

Aside from the announcement, the chief minister inaugurated a number of welfare projects in the area. He disbursed financial assistance of Rs 1.23 crore to self help groups (SHG) in the region.

“Our mothers are present in large numbers at today’s meeting. They are doing well in the mission force. Today, Rs 1.23 crore is being given to girls here. I hope you will become good entrepreneurs with this money," Patnaik said.

He added: “Last time I announced something for Padampur constituency, out of that Paikmal primary health centre has been converted into a community health centre. Dhachakra dam work has already started. Land for 133/11 KV substation has been identified. I believe in action, not words."

Addressing a gathering at Paikamal, the CM said, “I have sanctioned Rs 64 crore for the development of your region. You had met me during the last by-election. You have given me a proposal for the development of every panchayat, every NAC and every ward. I am happy that this money has been sanctioned based on that proposal. Sanctioning money based on people’s proposals is the first in the history of Odisha. I fully believe it will help in the development of the region."

Making an oblique reference to union ministers, Patnaik said during the bypoll, they had visited Padampur and promised a railway project, subsidy on kendu leaves, crop insurance and other issues.

“I pray to Nrusinghanath to make sure that the union ministers remember such assurances," he said.

An action committee demanding district status for Padampur had met Patnaik at his residence in Bhubaneswar in November 2022. Following their discussions, they had said the CM had assured them of according district status to Padampur subdivision of Bargarh by December 31, 2023.

