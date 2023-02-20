Home » News » Politics » Odisha's Padampur Town to Get District Status By End of 2023, Says CM Patnaik

Odisha's Padampur Town to Get District Status By End of 2023, Says CM Patnaik

On his visit to Bargarh district, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a number of welfare projects in Padampur, Jharbandh and Paikmal, including financial aid of Rs 1.23 crore to SHGs in the region

Advertisement

By: Ranjan DebataTribikram Pradhan

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 00:05 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Odisha CM Patnaik made the announcement while addressing a public meeting during his visit to Padampur assembly constituency. (Image: IANS/File)
Odisha CM Patnaik made the announcement while addressing a public meeting during his visit to Padampur assembly constituency. (Image: IANS/File)

Much to the delight of Padampur residents in Odisha’s Bargarh district, chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said the town will get the status of a district within a year. “I announced about Padampur district last December. This must be done within one year," he said.

Patnaik made the announcement while addressing a public meeting during his visit to Padampur assembly constituency. He also visited Jharbandh and Paikmal in Bargarh district.

Aside from the announcement, the chief minister inaugurated a number of welfare projects in the area. He disbursed financial assistance of Rs 1.23 crore to self help groups (SHG) in the region.

Advertisement

“Our mothers are present in large numbers at today’s meeting. They are doing well in the mission force. Today, Rs 1.23 crore is being given to girls here. I hope you will become good entrepreneurs with this money," Patnaik said.

RELATED NEWS

He added: “Last time I announced something for Padampur constituency, out of that Paikmal primary health centre has been converted into a community health centre. Dhachakra dam work has already started. Land for 133/11 KV substation has been identified. I believe in action, not words."

Addressing a gathering at Paikamal, the CM said, “I have sanctioned Rs 64 crore for the development of your region. You had met me during the last by-election. You have given me a proposal for the development of every panchayat, every NAC and every ward. I am happy that this money has been sanctioned based on that proposal. Sanctioning money based on people’s proposals is the first in the history of Odisha. I fully believe it will help in the development of the region."

Making an oblique reference to union ministers, Patnaik said during the bypoll, they had visited Padampur and promised a railway project, subsidy on kendu leaves, crop insurance and other issues.

Advertisement

“I pray to Nrusinghanath to make sure that the union ministers remember such assurances," he said.

An action committee demanding district status for Padampur had met Patnaik at his residence in Bhubaneswar in November 2022. Following their discussions, they had said the CM had assured them of according district status to Padampur subdivision of Bargarh by December 31, 2023.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on
Authors : Ranjan Debata & Tribikram Pradhan

first published: February 20, 2023, 00:05 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 00:05 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+46PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao Among Stars At Netflix Networking Party

+26PHOTOS

Rani Mukerji, Aditi Rao Hydari, Uorfi Javed, Shilpa Shetty, Boman Irani, Sonakshi Sinha Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About