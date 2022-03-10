Okram Ibobi Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Okram Ibobi Singh of INC in the 2022 Manipur Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Okram Ibobi Singh has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Okram Ibobi Singh, who was Manipur’s chief minister for 15 years from 2002 to 2017, is the Congress’s candidate from the Thoubal assembly seat. The 73-year-old is the Congress’s tallest leader in the state. He has survived two assassination attempts: in November 2006, his residence was attacked by the terrorist group People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK). Then on September 2, 2008, militants again attacked Ibobi Singh’s official residence at Babupara in Imphal. While a security guard was injured, Singh was unharmed.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Okram Ibobi Singh is 73 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 2.9 crore and total liabilies of Rs 68.7 lakh.

