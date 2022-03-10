Om Prakash Rajbhar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Om Prakash Rajbhar of SBSPA in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Om Prakash Rajbhar has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, the chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), is seen as a Rajbhar community leader. The SBSP was a BJP ally in the 2017 elections and had won four of the eight seats it had contested. OP Rajbhar was made a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, but resigned in May 2019 amid differences with the CM. This time, Rajbhar has allied with the Samajwadi Party, hoping to attract Backward caste voters, especially in the Purvanchal region.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Om Prakash Rajbhar is 55 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 2.6 Crore and total liabilies of Rs 1.6 lakh.

