On BJD's 25th Foundation Day, Odisha CM Pattnaik Seeks Blessings From Women to Serve State for 100 Years

Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Pattnaik has sought the blessing of women to serve the state for 100 years. Patnaik gave a mantra of work and welfare to party workers on Monday’s 25th Foundation Day of BJD held in Puri. He said that Odisha will never be the focus of the national party. He also said that BJD has never relied on one or two people and will not do so in future.

Addressing party workers, Pattnaik said that 4.5 crore people of Odisha have allowed the party to serve the state for the last 25 years. BJD continues to serve the state based on the faith of the people. The main duty of a regional party is to serve the people of the state, which should be the only agenda.

The BJD has never deviated from that agenda. BJD was formed based on the path shown by the great leader Biju Pattnaik and is working on that path which has been shown by Biju Babu and will continue to do so. Naveen said that there is no second stand of BJD. Naveen has also played a women’s card in the silver jubilee of BJD. Naveen said Mission Shakti has turned into a movement towards women’s empowerment. BJD can serve not 25 years but 100 years if blessed by women.

Pattnaik said, “Biju Janata Dal is celebrating 25 years of service to the people of Odisha. I am indebted to Odisha’s four and a half crore people for allowing me to serve. BJD is indebted to the people of Odisha. Mothers and sisters to come forward and take responsibility. With the blessings of our women, BJD will serve for 100 years and not just 25 years."

Naveen also said that remaining in national politics is the agenda of a national party. So, Odisha will never be their focus. BJD has always worked for the development of all villages, towns and regions. Odisha has become famous in the world for dealing with calamities.

Investors are keen to invest in Odisha due to its good infrastructure and good governance. Proper covid management and Odisha provided oxygen to other states. The governance model of Odisha is being appreciated abroad. Naveen has made it clear that BJD has never relied on one or two people and will not do so in the future.

“As the national party aims to focus on the national politics of Odisha will never be in their focus. Irrespective of all, BJD has been working for the development of all regions. BJD has become a social movement. Every house needs to participate in this movement to build Odisha" said Pattnaik.

Naveen explains the reason for BJD’s popularity. He said, “BJD’s first duty is our state and people, the interest, development & glory of Odisha, BJD is working for the self-respect of Odias."

The second is Biju babu’s Principles. The third is transparent and clean governance. BJD’s vested interest is the development of Odisha. There is no second vested interest for the party.

The fourth is the empowerment of women. “That is why Mission Shakti has become a mass movement in women’s empowerment," he said. Naveen said that whoever they are and whatever field they are in, especially the youth who are dreaming of a new Odisha, should join Biju Janata Dal.

