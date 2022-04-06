On BJP Foundation Day, PM Modi Says It Stands for 'Rashtravad', Rivals for 'Parivarvad'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that the BJP is dedicated to "rashtra bhakti" while its rivals stand for "parivar bhakti", and said every BJP member should be proud that the party made it an electoral issue and succeeded in convincing people of the dangers of dynastic politics.

Addressing BJP workers on the party's 42nd foundation day, he said the parties dedicated to further family rule have little regard for constitutional norms and cover up corruption and misdeeds of each other even though they may be active in different states. They did not allow the country's young talent to come up and betrayed them, he said, without naming any party.

Modi also asserted that the BJP governments at the Centre and states have worked to take welfare schemes to every beneficiary without any discrimination and biases, reflecting the motto of "sabka saath, sabka vikas".

The parties in power earlier practised vote bank politics in which promises were made to some sections of society while others were ignored, he said, adding that discrimination and corruption were "side effects of this politics."

In a first, BJP president J P Nadda will interact with a group of foreign envoys on the party's Foundation Day on Wednesday and apprise them of its ideology, culture and functioning. Nadda's interaction with 13 ambassadors from Asian and European nations will be held under a programme, titled 'Know the BJP', being launched this year, the party's Overseas Affairs Cell in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said.

He said a documentary on the party's journey would also be shown to the envoys at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday evening. The documentary will depict the journey of the Jan Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party. A special coffee-table book, "Nation First", will also be distributed among the guests, the BJP said in a statement.

The party president will talk about the party's history, struggles and successes, he said. Chauthaiwale said this is first such briefing by the BJP chief and this process of interaction with foreign envoys will continue in the coming days.

The programme is part of the BJP's month-long events on the occasion of its Foundation Day. During this interaction, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda, Chauthaiwale, BJP Mahila Morcha national chief Vanathi Srinivasan and a few other party leaders will be present.

The party intends to continue such interactions with small groups of foreign diplomats. Exchanges of delegations with political parties of friendly countries are also being planned in due course of time, the BJP said in the statement.

