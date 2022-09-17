On Telangana Integration Day, KCR Accuses BJP of Dividing Society on Communal Lines, Cautions People

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday kick-started the year-long Telangana Integration Day celebrations with much fanfare and cautioned the people of Telangana, saying that some “evil forces" have been infiltrating the state which act as “divisive forces" to divide the people by disturbing the harmony and brotherhood among them.

Marking the occasion, KCR hoisted the national flag at Public Gardens in Hyderabad on Saturday and extended his best wishes to the people of the state. Later addressing the gathering, he said the people of the state got Telangana as separate state after years of struggles, protests and sacrifices.

In a veiled attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), he said that some communal forces have been trying to create law and order problem in the state and cautioned the people to be aware of these forces.

He also stressed the need of giving a fitting reply to the divisive forces which have been trying to divide the people on communal basis. KCR also cautioned the people on the evil forces which attempt to destabilize the state in all fronts.

The Chief Minister stated that with the sacrifices made by many unsung heroes, Telangana has progressed from monarchy to democratic independence. He further said that the monarchy rule in Telangana was continued after the entire nation got independence. KCR said that after formation of the separate state, Telangana has been progressing with the development in various fields.

Rao alleged that some evil forces unable to digest the all-round development took place in the state. He warned the people of going back to the decades-old-agony and distress if they were not cautious about the divisive forces which infiltrated in the state.

Meanwhile, as a tribute to the tribal freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Sevalal Maharaj, the Chief Minister inaugurated Komaram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan constructed with a cost of Rs 24.68 crore and Sevalal Banjara Bhavan with a cost of Rs 24.43 crores in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Saturday.

On the other hand, the BJP kicked off the year-long celebrations to commemorate the 75 years of ‘Hyderabad State Liberation’ today at an event in Secunderabad with Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest.

It was on this day that the erstwhile Hyderabad State under the Nizam acceded to the Indian Union, a year after India gained independence. On September 17, 1948, the then Hyderabad state, which was under the rule of Nizam, was annexed into the Union of India following a military action, initiated by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

