On Women's Day, Priyanka Gandhi to Lead All-Women's March in Lucknow; 1 Lakh Participants Expected

The Congress will take out an all-woman march in Lucknow on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead the march in which all-women office bearers of the party and others will take part."

He said, “The march will start from 1090 crossing and end at Uda Devi statue near National Botanical Garden."

The party has claimed that around one lakh women from all the districts will be seen on the roads of Lucknow.

Advertisement

“Along with Congress workers, women from other fields will also take part in the march. Lawyers, teachers, activists and actors are also likely to take part in it," Lallu said.

The Congress spokesperson said the party’s “Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon" campaign was not confined only to Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The party will carry forward this campaign for empowerment of women, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.