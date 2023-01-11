Home » News » Politics » Once a Doctor, Always a Doctor: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Back at ‘Old Workplace’ to Conduct Dental Surgery

Once a Doctor, Always a Doctor: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Back at ‘Old Workplace’ to Conduct Dental Surgery

The Chief Minister shared photos from the operation theatre and said there was no difficulty in performing the surgery though it was after a long gap.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 22:34 IST

Agartala (incl. Jogendranagar, India

Saha also taught dental surgery as a professor at the Tripura Medical College and the Dr B.R.A.M Teaching Hospital in Agartala. (Photo: Twitter/@DrManikSaha2)
Saha also taught dental surgery as a professor at the Tripura Medical College and the Dr B.R.A.M Teaching Hospital in Agartala. (Photo: Twitter/@DrManikSaha2)

January 11 was just any other day in Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha’s schedule. He laid foundation stone of (B+G+14) storied flat at Shyamalima Apartment, attended Bhoomi Pusan of Multistoried state administrative building at Gurkhabasti, inaugurated School of Logistics, Communication and Waterways, and participated in “Jan Viswas Yatra" from Majlishpur to Khayerpur constituency.

Beside these programmes, the one thing that made him “happy" was when he returned to his “old workplace" Tripura Medical College where he performed a dental surgery on a 10-year-old boy.

Shah, who recently turned 70, was a dentist by profession and obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degree in dental surgery from Patna’s Government Dental College and King Georges’ Medical College in Lucknow.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister shared photos from the operation theatre and said there was no difficulty in performing the surgery though it was after a long gap.

RELATED NEWS

“Happy to conduct a surgery for Oral Cystic Lesion of 10-year-old Akshit Ghosh at my old workplace Tripura Medical College. There was no difficulty in performing the surgery though it was after a long gap. The patient is in good condition now," he tweeted.

Saha has also taught dental surgery as a professor at the Tripura Medical College and the Dr B.R.A.M Teaching Hospital in Agartala.

Saha, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2016, replaced Biplab Kumar Deb as the chief minister of Tripura in May last year. The Assembly elections in Tripura are scheduled to be held this year. The BJP swept power in Tripura winning 35 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 11, 2023, 22:32 IST
last updated: January 11, 2023, 22:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks

+10PHOTOS

Nia Sharma Looks Ravishing In Racy Black Cutout Swimsuit, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Swimwear Moments