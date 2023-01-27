Once An Open Critic of Yediyurappa, BJP MLA 'Asked to Go Soft, Not Speak Out Publicly'

Senior BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has said that BJP high command has has asked him not to speak against party’s Karnataka strongman B S Yediyurappa, and that he would not be making any remarks publicly against the former Chief Minister anymore, claiming that he has lot of respect for him.

The former Union Minister had been an open critic of Yediyurappa, who is now BJP’s top parliamentary board member.

“They (High Command) have told me not to respond to petty issues and people. They told me- you command certain respect, we are aware of you, good things will happen. They have told me not to speak against Yediyurappa in the days to come, as he is a senior leader, I have agreed," Yatnal said.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, in response to a question he said, “when high command has instructed, I have to be soft (on Yediyurappa) right? Can I be angry all the time?" “To say I have reached a compromise with Yediyurappa, there was no property dispute between us, there were some political fights, I have put a halt to it now. I request the media not to ask me here on about Yediyurappa. I have a lot of respect for him, I won’t say anything about him," he added.

When Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, Yatnal had set repeated deadlines publicly, claiming that the veteran leader would be ousted from the top job.

Causing embarrassment to the party, he had even accused Yediyurappa, his son and state vice-president B Y Vijayendra and other family members of corruption. He continued to openly make remarks against Yediyurappa and his son, even after he stepped down as CM.

The Bijapur City MLA was in the past, even slapped with a show-cause notice by the party for repeatedly criticising Yediyurappa and his government.

