Kamal Nath Resigns as Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition; Cong Appoints Govind Singh New LoP

With just a little over one-and-half-year time left for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath on Thursday resigned from the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly with immediate effect as he was occupying two posts in the party. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Dr. Govind Singh, who is an MLA from Lahar in the Bhind district, as the new LoP.

In the past, Dr. Singh had wished for the post several times on public platforms.

In an official letter addressed to Nath, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal said, " This is to inform you that Hon’ble Congress President has accepted your resignation from the post of Leader, Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect. The party wholeheartedly appreciates your contribution as the CLP Leader, Madhya Pradesh."

“Hon’ble Congress President has also approved the proposal to appoint Dr. Govind Singh, as the Leader of Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh," it added.

While the Congress state unit, in a recent meeting, unanimously decided that the party will contest the MP assembly polls under Nath’s leadership, the BJP has always maintained that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will remain the party’s face for the next elections.

“Party has decided with consensus that 2023 assembly elections will be fought under leadership of Kamal Nath," Congress leader Jitu Patwari was quoted as saying by news agency IANS after a meeting at Nath’s residence on April 4 in Bhopal. He added that the party will start a big movement from streets to the assembly to raise people’s issues.

Nath has been heading the state unit of the Congress even after the party’s victory in the 2018 assembly elections. Nath had to resign as chief minister in March 2020 after the Congress government lost the majority with the exit of 22 MLAs who joined the BJP along with senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

With 91 MLAs, Congress became the main opposition party in the house. Nath then became the leader of the Congress Legislative Party in the state assembly.

