Only BJP Can Give Security to UP and Entire Country, Says Amit Shah as He Slams Akhilesh Yadav

Saying that only the BJP government can give security to Uttar Pradesh and the country, home minister Amit Shah in Mathura on Thursday asked people to not choose an individual or a party but choose the nation in the upcoming polls. Shah also said the UP election was not about making someone an MLA, minister or chief minister but about the country’s future.

Shah visited the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan before speaking to BJP workers in Mathura where he launched a strong attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, telling the former CM “chullu bhar paani mein doob maro" for raising question on the issue of law and order and said Yadav had no right to speak on the situation. He also invited Yadav to the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya when it is ready and took a jibe at Yadav’s earlier remark on the BJP that the party always said it would build the Ram Temple but never told the date. “Would the Ram Temple have been built under any other government?" Shah asked.

He also made the national security issue paramount in his address, saying only the BJP gives top priority to country’s security. “No other government can give security to UP and the country except the Narendra Modi-led BJP. Koi aur Kashmir ko sambhal sakte hain kya? (Can any other government keep Kashmir safe?)," Shah asked. “Earlier, Aaalya, maliya, jamalia used to come and kill our soldiers. Country’s security was kept at altar earlier. An SP leader had said why do we need border fencing? Don’t worry now, ‘ab parinda bhi par nahi mar sakta’," Shah said. He also cited how the BJP government did surgical strikes and had removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

The home minister said it was BJP’s target to give divinity and grandeur to Mathura and said the twin towns of Mathura-Vrindavan were a site of devotion for lakhs of people. He thanked the Braj region of UP for always voting for the BJP in the 2014, 2017 and 2019 elections. He said the SP and BSP governments had always worked for one caste or the other while the BJP government has worked for all after people bid goodbye to politics of casteism, family dynasty and communal appeasement. He said criminals were harassing UP people five years ago and women were unsafe.

“Akhilesh Yadav is pained now when action happens on such elements. Azam Khan…Mukhtar Ansari. CRPC fell short when we caught Azam Khan as so many cases were lodged. Rs 2000 crore worth land was freed from mafia by the Yogi government. Crime figures have come down. If the government is in Akhilesh’s hands; it will be the reign of criminals. He is saying he will give free electricity — how will you give it free when you were not able to even give electricity in your tenure? In 10 years of SP-BSP rule, Rs 55,000 crore was paid as sugarcane dues. We in the last five years paid Rs 1.48 lakh crore," Shah said.

