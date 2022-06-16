'Only CM Changed, Situation The Same': TMC Blames BJP for Attack on Cadres in Tripura, Files FIR, Meets EC

The Trinamool Congress has once again alleged that its workers have been assaulted at the behest of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura.

The TMC has filed an FIR in the matter and has also approached the Election Commission, seeking redress.

The party alleged that its workers were mercilessly beaten up in the Surma constituency.

Tripura will have bypolls for four seats on June 23, with chief minister Manik Saha, who recently took charge after the ouster of his predecessor Biplab Deb, himself contesting from Bardowali.

Advertisement

The TMC claims that on Wednesday in poll-bound Surma, a person named Brajaballav Malakar joined the party. BJP workers at the behest of their Surma candidate threatened Brajaballav Malakar and his family and then brutally them, alleges Trinamool.

TMC Rajya Sabha member Susmita Dev and others met the victims in Surma. They have filed an FIR and a six-member delegation of TMC MPs also went to the Election Commission office in Delhi.

The delegation comprised Prof Saugata Roy, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Jawhar Sircar, Pratima Mondal, Luizinho Faleiro, and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi.

“None of our FIRs have done anything. Only the chief minister has changed, the situation remains the same. We will fight," said Sushmita Dev.

TMC is looking to make inroads into Tripura ahead of assembly elections next year.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee, though, said, “They are not our competition. Why will we hit them? They have no value. The truth will come out in the investigation. Let them go wherever they can."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.