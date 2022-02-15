OP Rajbhar, Known for Controversial Remarks, Faces Protest in Varanasi; Blames it on Former Ally

Known for his controversial remarks, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday claimed that his former ally had sent ‘goons in black coats’ while he was on his way to Varanasi along with his son. The SBSP president is known for making controversial statements. Three months ago, he said that there would have been no partition if Muhammad Ali Jinnah was made the first prime minister of the country.

“I was attacked, beaten and manhandled by goons in black coats that were sent by the government. I am lucky to have come back alive from Varanasi," Rajbhar told reporters in Lucknow. He was allegedly manhandled by a group of lawyers a day ago when he accompanied his son Arvind Rajbhar for filing his nomination. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

Rajbhar has demanded security cover for himself and his son from the Election Commission along with removal of District Magistrate, Police Commissioner and District Election Officer to be removed to ensure free and fair elections.

“When there are clear instructions from the Election Commission that only three people will go for nomination then how come so many people were allowed inside the premises? Four people met us at the gate and started abusing us. As soon as we come out. again we are manhandled by four people who were with the returning officer," alleged OP Rajbhar.

“Yogi ji wants to get me killed, some were from BJP while some were sent as per the instructions of DM and Police officials. The BJP doesn’t like that we are fighting for the poor, health infrastructure, farmers, education and to save our constitution. I ask the Election Commission to provide security to me and Arvind Rajbhar. My fight will continue even after my death. I have spoken on the teacher recruitment scam and that is what is irking Yogi ji," Rajbhar said.

Hitting back at the SBSP chief, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “You reap what you sow. Om Prakash Rajbhar has been known for his controversial remarks and has been hurting sentiments of many people and that is why he had to face the protest. I condemn his statement where he called lawyers ‘goons in black coats’. This statement will prove costly not just for SBSP but also for their ally SP."

Advertisement

In 2018, a group of people had hurled tomatoes and eggs outside Rajbhar’s residence in Lucknow’s Hazratganj after he commented that Rajputs and Yadavs consume more liquor than others. The protesters raised slogans and damaged his nameplate too.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.