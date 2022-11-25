'Open Threat To Kill Kejriwal': AAP Demands Manoj Tiwari's Arrest; Only Concerned For Safety, Says BJP Leader

For his “open threat" to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia on Friday called for BJP leader Manoj Tiwari’s arrest and demanded a probe into the matter.

“His language shows the conspiracy being hatched to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal. We also demand that Manoj Tiwari be arrested for this threat," Sisodia said.

Addressing a presser in Delhi, Sisodia said that a complaint about this, will be submitted to the Election Commission and an FIR will be registered on the matter. Sisodia hinted at full BJP conspiracy behind it, due to the party getting threatened by AAP for the upcoming assembly elections.

Manoj Tiwari reacted to this allegation and said that he has only expressed concern for the chief minister’s safety. “I am concerned about Arvind Kejriwal’s safety. Sisodia is reading an old script of the BJP conspiring to kill Kejriwal," he said.

“Kejriwal claims Sisodia will be arrested while Sisodia prophecies Kejriwal’s murder. I don’t know what is going on," he added.

Pitching in on the issue, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that he will meet State Election Commissioner of Delhi, Vijay Dev at 12.30 pm today and ask for action on this. “After this, we will go to lodge complaint with Delhi police and hope that an FIR is filed on it," he added.

Bhardwaj alleged that BJP is trying to harm AAP and there have been previous attempts on Kejriwal’s life. He was referring to the security breach of Kejriwal’s house on March 31 this year. “The security ring has been penetrated and CM has been attacked. The truth never came out about who or why he was targeted," he said.

This comes as Sisodia on Thursday accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate Kejriwal, fearing poll defeats in Gujarat and the MCD, and alleged Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari’s involvement in it. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not scared of such petty politics, he, however, said.

His remarks came in response to Tiwari’s tweets earlier in the day, in which he had expressed concern over Kejriwal’s security while highlighting recent allegations of corruption and “selling of tickets" for the MCD polls.

“I am concerned about the security of Arvind Kejriwal because people and AAP volunteers are angry over sustained corruption, selling of tickets (for the MCD polls), friendship with rapist and massage in jail incidents. Their MLAs too have been thrashed. It should not happen with the chief minister of Delhi …," the North East Delhi MP said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to PTI sources, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed the city police commissioner to take cognisance of the allegations.

