Oppn Attacks BJP After MLAs Caught on Video 'Playing Teen Patti, Mixing Tobacco' During UP Assembly Session | WATCH

The opposition in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly attacked the BJP by sharing purported videos of its MLAs playing games on their phones, and one of them even mixing tobacco while the House was in session. The Jayant Chaudhary-led RLD on Saturday posted a short clip on its official Twitter handle, alleging that Mahoba’s BJP MLA was playing a game of cards, called ‘Teen Patti’ in the local language, on his mobile phone during the proceedings.

A purported video of another BJP MLA, who was seen mixing tobacco on his palm, was also shared by Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party. Both the videos were later shared by the party chief on his official Twitter handle. For the video showing a person playing card games, Yadav commented asking as to when will chief minister Yogi Adityanath use the “moral bulldozer" on him. For the tobacco video, the former CM mockingly remarked: “Eating gutkha is injurious to health!"

For both the clips, he thanked the BJP MLAs who had recorded these videos in “public interest" and “making it viral".

The RLD, on sharing the card game video, tweeted in Hindi: “This monsieur, who plays the game of ‘Teen Patti’ in the assembly is a BJP MLA from Mahoba… His act is an example of his diligence towards the House and his mentality towards the honourable members of the assembly, who are highlighting people’s issues! This is the real face and character of the BJP’s public representatives when it comes to public service!"

The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, shared the tobacco video and tweeted in Hindi: “The BJP MLA is mixing ‘Rajnigandha’ and Tulsi’ (gutka brands) in the House and promoting cancer. The BJP party is nothing less than a cancer for society. Yogiji! Will your MLAs and ministers abuse liquor and smoke cannabis, too, in the House after a few days? Do you organise workshops and provide training for that?"

The RLD and the SP are allies and make up the main opposition in the UP assembly. The SP boycotted the assembly session on Friday and staged a protest alleging the government failed to discuss raging issues of inflation and unemployment in the House.

Led by Yadav, the party legislators staged a walkout soon after the House proceedings started on the last day of the five-day monsoon session and took out a march to the party headquarters. The MLAs of the RLD also walked out of the assembly following their ally.

(With PTI inputs)

