Opposition Parties End Protest Demanding Resignation of Thiruvananthapuram Mayor

Protests by opposition parties BJP and UDF over the last two months outside the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, demanding the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran and standing committee chairman D R Anil have been called off after Anil agreed to resign from the post.

The protests were sparked after a letter allegedly written by her to CPI(M) Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan seeking a priority list of workers to be appointed in temporary posts in corporation. At the same time another letter written by standing committee chairman D R Anil to Anavoor Nagappan also came out. Mayor Arya Rajendran claimed that she had not written such a letter and filed a complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, Anil said that he had written the letter but had not sent it to the party district secretary.

An all-party meeting was convened on Friday by minister for local self-government M B Rajesh where it was decided that D R Anil will resign from the post of standing committee chairman. Minister M B Rajesh said as the case against Rajendran is in the court, a decision will be taken on the basis of court verdict.

BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president V V Rajesh said that on the basis of the decision taken in the all-party meeting, it has been decided to temporarily stop their strike. Regarding the hartal and blocking of corporation already announced by the party next week, the decision will be taken after consulting party state leaders, he said.

KPCC Thiruvananthapuram district president Palode Ravi has said that UDF is also ending the protest for the time being. As the case against Mayor Rajendran is in the court, they are agreeing with the resignation of D R Anil.

Kerala education minister V Sivankutty also attended the meeting. He is set to hold further discussions with opposition parties.

