OPS in Himachal to be Fulfilled in First Cabinet As Promised by Priyanka Gandhi, Says CM-designate Sukhu

The Congress will be fulfilling its poll promise of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Himachal Pradesh in the first cabinet itself, said chief minister-designate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ahead of his oath taking ceremony on Sunday.

“What (Congress general secretary) Priyanka Gandhi has promised, will be fulfilled in the first cabinet. We are waiting for cabinet formation, it will happen," Sukhu said when asked about a decision on the restoration of the OPS, a poll promise that seemed to have given the Congress the last-mile advantage in a tight contest in the hill state.

Sukhu, who has represented Nadaun assembly constituency in Hamirpur since 2003, thanked the top leadership of the Congress and the people of state for putting their faith in him and the party.

“I want to thank the Congress high command, people of Himachal Pradesh and all those who supported us. The kind of mandate we got, we are thankful to all our voters," he said.

He was, however, evasive when asked about a failed plan of making Vikramaditya Singh his deputy. “I have no idea about it," he said.

According to sources, the Congress high command had chalked up a special formula to incorporate Sukhu as well as former chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s family, under which senior leader Mukesh Agnihotri was to be CM while Vikramaditya and Sukhu his deputies.

Agnihotri, who will now take oath as the deputy CM, was the leader of the opposition in the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly for the past five years and belongs to the Brahmin community. Many have said he was a strong contender for the CM post, but could not be considered due to his Pandit caste. Sukhu belongs to the Rajput community and at least six CMs of the state, including his predecessor Jai Ram Thakur, were all Rajput leaders.

Sources said everything was almost final and observers initially wanted to go to Delhi to discuss the plan and get it approved by the high command. Considering the example of Rajasthan, the post of deputy CM was offered to Vikramaditya with certain limits and these were discussed with him as well as state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

But, sources said, Vikramaditya denied the offer and informed the party that he needed time to think it over. This was the moment the whole picture changed and observers conveyed the developments to the party high command, sources added.

The top leadership then gave instructions to go for the candidate with the most numbers as of now and Sukhu was called to the Oberoi Cecil to discuss the plan. At around 2 to 3 pm, it was decided that since Vikramaditya needed more time and Sukhu had the support of the MLAs, he should be the CM.

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was called once again to see if the MLAs were happy and as the legislators agreed with the decision, Sukhu was chosen as the CM of Himachal Pradesh.

