OPS Stirs Fresh Controversy, Says Party High Command Will Decide on Re-induction of Sasikala

After former Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Edappadi Palanisamy stated that Sasikala does not have a connection to the party and rubbishes all her claims, the party’s co-ordinator O. Paneerselvam gives a contradictory response. The leader who was silent on Sasikala for over a week finally broke his silence.

While reacting to the question on Sasikala’s claim, OPS said, “AIADMK is a cadre-based party, the party high command will discuss and decide about Sasikala’s reinduction. The party is now led by the dual leadership."

This has caused a major disagreement between the party leaders and co-coordinator EPS categorically denied the induction of Sasikala, “VK Sasikala has no connection with AIADMK, she is not a member of AIADMK and we are not bothered about her, court and ECI have already acknowledged us as the AIADMK," said EPS in a strong tone last week after meeting the Tamil Nadu Governor.

Another senior leader of AIADMK, Jayakumar, has also backed the statement of EPS and reminded OPS that he was the one who signed the agreement to keep Sasikala and her family away from the party. “We want to remind party Coordinator (OPS) that his condition to join back in AIADMK after rebelling was to completely distant the party from Sasikala and her family, there shouldn’t be any confusion in this," says former minister J. Jayakumar.

While OPS was actively giving statements against the government, he was mute on the Sasikala issue since the beginning. He also did not join EPS when he met the Governor to submit a memorandum against the government, which revealed the dissension between the two top party heads.

“Voices of the cadres should be heard, discussions should happen with all other party functionaries, that is what OPS stated. This is how a party should operate and nothing wrong in it. We have to wait and see how things pan out and if that high command meet happens," says senior journalist Durai Karuna.

The party is facing another crisis due to the perplexity of the top leaders after a debacle in the rural local body polls.

Both were called twin-barrel rifles once, but this shows that bullets triggered from the twin-barrel rifle are travelling in two different directions.

