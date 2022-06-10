Karnataka
0/4 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
JDS
--
Maharashtra
0/6 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
SS
--
NCP
--
Rajasthan
0/4 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
OTH
--
Haryana
0/2 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
OTH
--
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 101
UPA 44
OTH 73
27
Home » News » Politics » 'Our Govt Tried to Develop Health Care Sector in Holistic Way in Last Eight Years': PM Modi

'Our Govt Tried to Develop Health Care Sector in Holistic Way in Last Eight Years': PM Modi

"My experience as the chief minister (of Gujarat) helped me in shaping the health care policy of the country," PM Modi said. (Image: ANI)
"My experience as the chief minister (of Gujarat) helped me in shaping the health care policy of the country," PM Modi said. (Image: ANI)

He was speaking after the inauguration of A M Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Hospital built by a trust headed by group chairman of engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro's A M Naik.

PTI
Updated: June 10, 2022, 15:38 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that in the last eight years his government has tried to develop the health care sector of the country in a holistic manner.

He was speaking after the inauguration of A M Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Hospital here built by a trust headed by group chairman of engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro's A M Naik.

"We have tried to develop the health care sector of the country in a holistic way," Modi said.

"My experience as the chief minister (of Gujarat) helped me in shaping the health care policy of the country. I had introduced the Mukhyamantri Amrutam scheme, which covered the medical expenses of up to Rs two lakh of the poor people in the state. Later on, at the central level we introduced the Ayushman Bharat scheme for Rs 5 lakh coverage of health care expenses of the poor people in the country," the prime minister added.

first published: June 10, 2022, 15:38 IST