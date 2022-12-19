'Our Jawans Should be Respected': Jaishankar Objects to Word 'Pitai' in Rahul's China Remark

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday raised objections to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s use of the term “pitai" (thrashing) in the latter’s remarks on the India-China border issue and said such terms should not be used for jawans.

In a strong response to the criticism raised by the former Congress chief alleging Centre’s failure in handling the border row, Jaishankar told the Lok Sabha, “We have no problem with political criticism but we should not disrespect our jawans. I have heard that my own understanding needs to be deepened. When I see who is giving the advice I can only bow and respect. The word ‘pitai’ should not be used for our jawans."

During a press conference in Jaipur on Friday, Gandhi alleged that China was preparing for war and the Indian government was sleeping over it and trying to ignore the threat. He also alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers and was “thrashing our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh".

Jaishankar slammed Gandhi over the latter’s statement claiming “indifference" by the Central government. “If we were indifferent to China then who sent the Indian Army to the border. If we were indifferent to China then why are we pressurising China for de-escalation and disengagement today? Why are we saying publicly that our relations are not normal?," he said.

“We should not criticise our jawans directly or indirectly. Our soldiers are standing at a height of 13,000 feet in Yangtse and guarding our border. They should be respected and appreciated," he added.

Rahul Gandhi had said that he could see the threat of China very clearly. “I have been clear on this for the last two-three years, but the government is trying to hide it and ignore it. This threat can neither be hidden or ignored. Going by their full offensive preparation that is on in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the Indian government is asleep," he said.

“The government does not want to hear this but their (China’s) preparation is on. The preparation is for war. It is not for incursion, but for war. If you look at their weapon pattern, what they are doing — they are preparing for war. Our government hides this and is not able to accept it," the former Congress chief said.

Jaishankar’s response to Gandhi came after Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a fresh clash in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9.

The Congress has raised demands for debate in Parliament on China and have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to answer on the issue and discuss it with the opposition.

