Out on Bail, Former Maha Minister Jitendra Awhad Decides to Resign After 'Fake Cases' Against Him

Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad, who was arrested last week for forcibly disrupting a theatre screening of the Marathi film “Har Har Mahadev," announced his resignation on Monday.

Calling out the “fake cases" against him, Awhad took to Twitter and said, “police have filed two fake cases against me in the last 72 hours and that too under Section 354 of the IPC. This is the murder of democracy. I will fight. I have decided to resign from my MLA post."

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA was out on bail after being released by the Thane Sessions Court on Saturday. While granting him bail, the court asked him to not try and influence witnesses and appear before the Vartak Nagar police station whenever he is summoned.

Talking to reporters after his release, Awhad defended his actions and said that distorting history will give a wrong message to the future generation. “This has not only defamed the Maratha king but also the tarnished the state’s image and it will not be tolerated," he said, PTI reported.

Awhad along with 11 others were arrested by the Thane police last Friday after they forcibly stopped the movie at a theatre inside a mall in Thane city, alleging that it distorted the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Apart from this, some people who attended the movie were also beaten up when they protested the interruption, according to PTI.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered over the incident at Vartak Nagar police station under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (assault) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

Awhad said he was ready to face the consequences for fighting against the distortion of historical facts. “Presenting history in a distorted manner will give a wrong message to the future generation and this should be stopped," the NCP leader had said earlier.

He alleged a conspiracy to defame the Maratha warrior king and said that the censor board should verify the historical facts presented in a movie while giving it a green signal.

