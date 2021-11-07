Over 1,400 BJP MLAs to Attend 3-day Training Programme in Mumbai from Nov 12

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a three-day long training programme for all its MLAs from November 12. The training will focus on the principles of the party and the schemes by the Centre. More than fourteen hundred MLAs from around the country will participate the training at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP) in Mumbai.

Assam state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita told News18, “As key spokespersons, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP’s national president JP Nadda, national general secretary BL Santhosh, NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance) convenor, chief minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will participate in the training programme and all key spokespersons will train the BJP MLAs."

“Basically, in this training programme, the development related works of BJP government, party ideas and using the fund of central government to be discuss and to be train the MLAs. All MLAs participation is must as directed by the party. We are also going to participate the training programme," Kalita added.

The RMP was initiated as a unique leadership development academy with an aim to nurture, impart training and capacity building of elected representatives, social workers, as well as people running institutions, organizations, and start-ups. RMP has also been active in conceiving and executing research projects concerning socially pertinent issues including those of the backward classes and rural communities.

Additionally, RMP also focuses on undertaking public awakening activities. RMP is one of the unique institutions in the entire South Asia and South East Asia having a special consultative status provided by the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

Since its inception, RMP has trained more than 35,000 people comprising of MPs, MLAs, their associated staff, panchayat office bearers, NGOs, corporate, entrepreneurs, youth, etc.

RMP has also established Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership (IIDL) as a unique institution in India promoting democratic leadership and developing and shaping youth of today to take up the responsibility of political leadership. Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Leadership, Politics, and Governance (LPG) is a unique inter-disciplinary course designed to bridge the gap between young talent and India’s democratic political entity and governance.

