Over Breakfast Meet, PM Modi Urges BJP MPs from South India to Visit Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

PM meets MPs over Breakfast, asks them to go and visit the newly Constructed Kashi Vishwanath corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a breakfast meeting with the members of Parliament of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the five southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka Tamil Nadu and Kerala, urging them to visit the newly constructed Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor that was inaugurated on Monday.

The PM said that “the glory and the divinity of Kashi can only be experienced by visiting it" and asked the MPs to visit other facilities like the renovated Banaras railway station, which falls in his constituency.

Besides, he spoke to the MPs about identifying talent in their constituencies and conducting cultural programmes, sporting events, etc. and bringing the talent to the Centre’s notice and for all support.

Last week, PM Modi held a similar meeting with MPs from his party, who come from the north-east. He told the members that the north-east region was beautiful and full of talent and “extremely close to his heart".

After inaugurating phase one of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in UP’s Varanasi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down for lunch with workers who played a big role in the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath project.

“Today, I would like to express my gratitude towards every labourer who has worked for the construction of this grand complex. Even during COVID19, the work did not stop here," Modi said at the launch of project.

“I congratulate our artisans, people associated with our civil engineering, people of administration, those families who had their homes here. Along with all this, I also congratulate the UP government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, who united day and night to complete the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project," he added.

PM Modi dedicated to people the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, constructed at a cost of Rs 339 crore in the heart of Varanasi, after offering prayers at the ancient temple that draws a massive number of visitors from India and abroad.

