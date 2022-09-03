Over Land Encroachment Complaint, K'taka MLA Abuses Woman, Police Detain Her on His Order

Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali was seen verbally abusing and misbehaving with a woman when she tried to hand over a complaint letter to him about a issue related to land encroachment.

News18 could not independently verify the veracity of the video which was shared on social media and by news agency ANI.

In the video, the Mahadevapura MLA is seen trying to snatch the complaint paper from the woman. He then points a finger at her and threatening her, and is seen walking away.

But he is shown returning later, successfully snatching the paper from the woman, and shouting and screaming verbal abuses at her. News18 cannot share the video due to the nature of the expletives used by the BJP leader.

The police present at the spot is seen attempting to make the woman go away instead of addressing the visibly aggressive leader. A female constable is later seen taking the woman away.

According to ANI, the woman was taken to a police station. She is seen trying to resist the attempts of the police to detain her.

The opposition Congress hit out at the BJP government in the state over the video clip. Congress state President DK Shivakumar on Saturday condemned Limbavali’s behaviour, saying he is not eligible to be a legislator. The BJP government in the state cannot remain in power, he said.

The incident occurred on Friday when the saffron party legislator was on rounds in his assembly constituency here, which had seen severe water-logging due to heavy downpour a week ago. The woman had approached Limbavali and asked him to look at the complaint letter relating to land encroachment in Mahadevapura constituency.

When the woman asked the former minister to behave properly, he allegedly said that there was nothing to talk to her as she was an ‘encroacher.’

On his instruction, two women police personnel took the woman to the police station.

The incident comes months after Limbavali’s daughter was caught on camera threatening and misbehaving with policemen, who stopped her overspeeding car in the city.

