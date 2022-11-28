Padmapur Bypoll: Political Slugfest Begins After IT, GST raids in Odisha

While Padmapur gear up with high-voltage campaign ahead of December 5 bye-election, politics heats up over Income Tax and Goods and Services Tax (GST) raids in different places of Padmapur. Multiple raids were conducted by the Income Tax sleuths at the residence of some businessmen closely associated with the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Raids began on Monday at the properties connected with Md Sajid, Manabhanjan Sahu, Gajanan Agrawal and Md. Javed of Padmapur in the presence of armed CRPF jawans. They are close associates with the BJD. The income tax team did not allow their lawyers to enter the businessmen’s house during the raid.

On the other hand, the GST officials raided several shops, including that of Padmapur town BJP president, in the evening.

According to sources, GST officials raided at least seven shops in Padmapur, Bargarh, Paikamal and Jharbandh simultaneously. They raided Jagadamba cloth store, Meenakshi Jewellery and Uddipak Indane at Padmapur, Nrusingh petrol pump and Nrusinghnath Medical Store at Paikmal, and Bikash Hardware at Jharbandh.

Padmapur Town BJP president Sunil Agrawal is the owner of Jagadamba cloth store, BJD MLA Shashi Bhusan Behera said that it is unfortunate and said such action during the bypoll is unacceptable. “It is a plan of BJP to hide the weakness," he said.

“Both the BJD and the BJP are doing politics in the name of raids," said Congress MLA Suresh Routray.

Senior BJP leader Prithwiraj Harichandan said, “The central agency is doing their job as per rule and regulation. It is not right to exempt it in the name of bypoll. Let the law take its course."

The by-poll in Padmapur assembly segment is necessitated due to the death of its BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha on October 3.

