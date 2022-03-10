Padrauna Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading At 10 A.M.

Live election results updates of Padrauna seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Raju (IND), Mosahab (IND), Anshuman Banka (IND), Ainooddin Ahmad Warsi (IND), Dr. Abhishek Tripathi (IND), Pawan Kumar Upadhyay (BSP), Manish Kumar Alias Mantu (BJP), Md Jahiruddin (INC), Vikrama Yadav (SP), Ashok Kumar Tiwari (SBSPSP), Ijhar (IND), Javed Khan (AIMIM), Fakhare Alam Ansari (IND), Ramesh Prasad (AJAP), Ravishankar (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.91%, which is -1.49% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Swami Prasad Maurya of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.330 Padrauna (पडरौना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Padrauna is part of Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.4% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,88,663 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,12,607 were male and 1,76,028 female and 28 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Padrauna in 2019 was: 828 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 5,23,865 eligible electors, of which 1,91,996 were male,1,56,906 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,23,500 eligible electors, of which 1,78,339 were male, 1,45,153 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Padrauna in 2017 was 54. In 2012, there were 8 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Swami Prasad Maurya of BJP won in this seat defeating Javed Iqbal of BSP by a margin of 40,552 which was 19.24% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.44% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Swami Prasad Maurya of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal of INC by a margin of 8,162 votes which was 4.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 22.4% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 330 Padrauna Assembly segment of the 65. Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Vijay Kumar Dubey of BJP won the Kushi Nagar Parliament seat defeating N.P. Kushwaha Alias Nathuni Prasad Kushwaha of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kushi Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 24 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.91%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.4%, while it was 58.2% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Padrauna went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.330 Padrauna Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 350. In 2012, there were 315 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.330 Padrauna comprises of the following areas of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Vishunpura, 5 Padrauna and Padrauna NPP of 1 Padrauna Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Padrauna constituency, which are: Khadda, Ramkola, Kushinagar, Fazilnagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Pashchim Champaran district of Bihar..

The total area covered by Padrauna is approximately 344 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Padrauna is: 26°56’33.0"N 83°58’28.9"E.

