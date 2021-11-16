‘Paise Dene Padhte Hai?’ Rajasthan CM Gehlot Asks Teachers; Reply Leaves Him at a Loss for Words

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was left red-faced on Tuesday when a number of teachers from his state told him that they are having to lobby local MLAs and pay cash to get transfers and new posts. What was more embarrassing was that the state education minister, Govind Dotasra, was on stage with Gehlot when the incident took place.

A clip of the interaction, which has now gone viral on social media, shows Gehlot asking the public if the issue of teachers having to pay cash is indeed true. The crowd responds with a loud ‘yes’, leaving the chief minister momentarily stunned.

“Paise dene padhte hai kya? Kamaal hai!" he says when the crowd responds in affirmative.

Advertisement

He then assures the crowd that he will look into the complaint. “It’s very unfortunate teachers need to pay money for transfer. A policy needs to come in place," he said.

Dotasra, who addressed the teachers after Gehlot, was quoted by news agency ANI: “It (paying cash for transfers) will be scrapped with the implementation of a policy for the transfer of teachers."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.