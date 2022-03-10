Palia Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 9 AM

Live election results updates of Palia seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Dr. Jakir Husain (BSP), Pritinder Singh Kakku (SP), Rishal Ahamad (INC), Harvinder Kumar Sahni Alias Romi Sahni (BJP), Arti Rai (CPIMLL), Lalit Kumar Verma (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.46%, which is -2.57% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Harvinder Kumar Sahani of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Palia results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.137 Palia (पलिया) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. Palia is part of Kheri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.59% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 7.62%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.56%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 350153 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,86,321 were male and 1,63,821 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Palia in 2019 was: 879 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,56,631 eligible electors, of which 1,82,416 were male,1,58,361 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,17,617 eligible electors, of which 1,73,606 were male, 1,44,004 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Palia in 2017 was 147. In 2012, there were 70 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Harvinder Kumar Sahani of BJP won in this seat defeating Saif Ali Naqvi of INC by a margin of 69,228 which was 29.87% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.94% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Harvindar Kumar Sahani Alias Romi Sahani of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Krishna Gopal Patel of SP by a margin of 5,919 votes which was 2.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 27.29% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 137 Palia Assembly segment of the 28. Kheri Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Kumar of BJP won the Kheri Parliament seat defeating Dr. Purvi Verma of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kheri Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 21 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Palia are: Dr. Jakir Husain (BSP), Pritinder Singh Kakku (SP), Rishal Ahamad (INC), Harvinder Kumar Sahni Alias Romi Sahni (BJP), Arti Rai (CPIMLL), Lalit Kumar Verma (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.46%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.03%, while it was 64.03% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Palia went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.137 Palia Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 337. In 2012, there were 308 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.137 Palia comprises of the following areas of Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh: 6 Palia Tehsil; KC 3 Kukra and Forest Area of 2 Gola Gokrannath Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Palia constituency, which are: Puranpur, Gola Gokrannath, Sri Nagar, Nighasan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Nepal.

The total area covered by Palia is approximately 1883 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Palia is: 28°24’43.2"N 80°35’43.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Palia results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.