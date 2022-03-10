Home » News » Politics » Pankaj Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Pankaj Singh Election Result 2022

Live election result status of key candidate Pankaj Singh of BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Pankaj Singh has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

March 10, 2022

Pankaj Singh is the sitting MLA from Noida and is the son of Defence Minister and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Rajnath Singh. Pankaj Singh is also the Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president and has been associated with the youth wing of the party for long.

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
BSP
Kripa Ram Sharma
BJP
Pankaj Singh
INC
Pankhuri Pathak
SP
Sunil Choudhary
LTJP
Ashish Sharma
LPOI
Dhruv Agraval
RJPA
Nitish
AAP
Pankaj Avana
VBP
Bijender Singh Alias Bijendra Singh
RWJPS
Rohit
IND
Yeshu Singh
IND
Sarmedra
IND
Sorabh Goel
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Pankaj Singh is 43 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 4.8 Crore and total liabilies of Rs 12 lakh.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Pankaj Singh contesting on a BJP ticket from Noida constituency.

March 10, 2022