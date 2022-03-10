Pankaj Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Pankaj Singh of BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Pankaj Singh has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Pankaj Singh is the sitting MLA from Noida and is the son of Defence Minister and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Rajnath Singh. Pankaj Singh is also the Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president and has been associated with the youth wing of the party for long.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Pankaj Singh is 43 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 4.8 Crore and total liabilies of Rs 12 lakh.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Pankaj Singh contesting on a BJP ticket from Noida constituency.

