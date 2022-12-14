Parliament LIVE Updates: Kharge Calls Opposition Meeting to Discuss Floor Strategy; BJP Parliamentary Party to Also Meet Today

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of Floor leaders of all opposition parties on Wednesday to chalk out the strategy for the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament. The BJP parliamentary party meeting is also scheduled to be held today at Parliament Library Building.

Rukus continued in both houses on Tuesday as the Opposition tried to corner the Union government over Friday’s India-China clash in Arunachal Pradesh. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit back at Congress and raised the issue of Chinese donations to the Congress-run Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement in both houses of Parliament on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

Singh said that Chinese troops tried to “unilaterally” change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector last week but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat by its “firm and resolute” response.

In similar statements in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Singh said there were “no fatalities” or serious injuries to the Indian soldiers and that the clash led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides.

The defence minister also assured the Parliament that Indian forces are committed to protecting the country’s territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it.

“I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort,” he said.

With the opposition questioning the government’s handling of the border issue with China, Home Minister Amit Shah told reporters that no one can capture an inch of India’s land till the Narendra Modi government is in power. Shah further said the Congress had raised the India-Ch issue in Parliament to avoid questions on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s FCRA cancellation.

Meanwhile, Congress said Defence Minister Singh’s statement on the clash in Tawang was “incomplete” and accused the government of hiding the truth from the nation.

Congress spokesperson and deputy leader of the party in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and party leader Pawan Khera also accused the government of diplomatic failure with China, claiming that India has lost its pre-eminent position in Southeast Asia.

Both the leaders demanded that the government should agree to a detailed discussion on the border situation and ties with China, alleging that Prime Minister Modi’s remarks made in June 2020 that “no one has entered Indian territory nor has anyone occupied its territory” has emboldened China to indulge in such misadventures.

Furthermore, seeking to know the government’s additional revenue generation steps, opposition Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday said that the supplementary demands for grants will raise the fiscal deficit above the budgetary target.

Participating in the discussion on supplementary demands for grants for the current fiscal and excess demands for grants for 2019-20 in Lok Sabha, she said that the supplementary demands for grants will lead to an additional expenditure of about Rs 4.36 lakh crore.

Attacking the government for presenting a false picture of the economy, Moitra said: “This government has us believe every February that this country’s economy is going great guns. We are the fastest growing, most efficient global player. Everyone is getting employment. We are getting gas cylinders, we are getting electricity, we are getting pukka houses. This falsehood flies for about eight to 10 months, and then the truth comes limping after it. And now we are in December and the Government says it needs another Rs 3.26 lakh crore of additional funds over and above the Budget estimate.”

