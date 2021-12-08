Parliament LIVE Updates: Sonia Gandhi Slams Centre on Price Rise, Says Suspension of MPs 'Unprecedented'

Parliament LIVE Updates: Addressing the party parliamentary meeting of the Congress, interim chief Sonia Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi-led government over price rise, and said it was insensitive towards farmers and common people. “The rise in prices of essential commodities is burning the monthly budget of every family,” she said. Read More
Addressing the party parliamentary meeting of the Congress, interim chief Sonia Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi-led government over price rise, and said it was insensitive towards farmers and common people. “The rise in prices of essential commodities is burning the monthly budget of every family," she said. She also demanded a full-fledged discussion in Parliament on border issues and also said 700 farmers who had lost their lives during the farmers’ protest should be honoured. On the suspension of 12 MPs, Gandhi said it was “unprecedented and unacceptable", adding, “we stand in solidarity with the suspended MPs".
Rajya Sabha MPs will sit on a dharna today, with the Upper House proceedings likely to be disrupted for the third consecutive day. Opposition MPs said they held the government was responsible for the deadlock in the Upper House. They are demanding the revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs. The government, however, insisted that the suspended MPs will have to first apologise for the unruly conduct in the House. Addressing reporters outside Parliament, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the suspension is against the rules and undemocratic.
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to address the parliament on the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021. The minister will move for the bill to be passed. Lok Sabha members had urged the government on Tuesday to revisit the collegium system to appoint Supreme Court and high court judges even as they flagged the high pendency of cases and vacancies in the judiciary. During the debate, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had said the judiciary had failed to stem the tide of “militant majoritarianism".
The Centre has provided Rs 96.13 crore to states and union territories, between 2017-18 to 2020-21, for modernisation of police stations, the Parliament was told on Tuesday. Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to a question by LJP Lok Sabha member Chirag Paswan, said out of the total, Rs 3.9 crore was released to the Bihar government for the modernisation of police stations. In his reply, he also said police and public order are state subjects, as per the seventh Schedule of the Constitution, and the states/UTs are primarily responsible for prevention, detection, investigation, and prosecution of crimes including cyber crimes. He also informed the Lok Sabha that the ministry of home affairs has been implementing Cyber Crime Prevention against Women & and Children (CCPWC) Scheme to deal with various issues related to cyber crime against women and children.
Cattle smuggling and use of technology by enemies are among major reasons that led to the expansion of the Border Security Force’s jurisdiction in some states, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has told Parliament. According to a reply given by minister of state (MoS) for home Nityanand Rai on the rationale for broadening the area of authority of the organisation from 15 km to 50 km inside the international borders in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, “The extension in territorial jurisdiction of BSF in some states is aimed at empowering BSF to discharge its border guarding duties more effectively in the wake of use of technology like Dynamic Remotely Operated Navigation Equipment (Drones), Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs), etc, generally having long range, by anti-national forces for surveillance as well as for smuggling of arms, narcotics and fake Indian currency notes (FICN)." READ MORE
Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party in Parliament on Wednesday, party sources said. The meeting will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament at 9.30 am, which will be attended by all party MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, they said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also be in attendance. The Congress has been pressing for revoking the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs and the proceedings of the Upper House have been disrupted due to opposition protests over the issue.
The government has detected total undisclosed credits amounting to Rs 20,353 crore with respect to over 900 India-linked entities in the Panama and Paradise Paper leaks, the Parliament was told on Tuesday. Minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Rajya Sabha, in a written reply, that as on October 1, 2021, total undisclosed credits amounting to Rs 20,353 crore have been detected with respect to 930 India-linked entities in the Panama and Paradise Paper Leaks. Giving more details, he said in 52 cases of Panama and Paradise Paper Leaks, criminal prosecution complaints have been filed under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.
Participating in a debate to amend two laws for bringing clarity on when SC and HC judges will get enhanced pension on attaining a certain age, some members also said there was a need to increase the retirement age of high court judges and bring it on a par with the retirement age of SC judges. As of now, HC judges retire at 62 years and SC judges at 65 years of age.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha opposition MPs will sit on a dharna today. They said they held the government responsible for the deadlock in the Upper House, which did not transact any significant business for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as opposition parties kept up their protest. They are demanding the revocation of the action against the MPs. The government, however, insisted that the suspended MPs will have to first apologise for the unruly conduct in the House. Addressing reporters outside Parliament, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the suspension is against the rules and undemocratic.
He said they will continue to protest in support of the suspended members and sit on a dharna with them. The Congress leader also urged Lok Sabha members to join the sit-in. “The government is fully responsible for the deadlock in Rajya Sabha. We have been meeting the chairman and the government and have stressed that they cannot suspend members like this. They have wrongly and undemocratically suspended 12 MPs for what has happened during the previous Monsoon session,” he said.
A storm is expected over the bills to extend the tenure of CBI, ED chiefs — Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill 2021.
