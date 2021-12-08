Parliament LIVE Updates: Sonia Gandhi Slams Centre on Price Rise, Says Suspension of MPs 'Unprecedented'

She also demanded a full-fledged discussion in Parliament on border issues and also said 700 farmers who had lost their lives during the farmers’ protest should be honoured. On the suspension of 12 MPs, Gandhi said it was “unprecedented and unacceptable”, adding, “we stand in solidarity with the suspended MPs”.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to address the parliament on the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021. The minister will move for the bill to be passed. Lok Sabha members had urged the government on Tuesday to revisit the collegium system to appoint Supreme Court and high court judges even as they flagged the high pendency of cases and vacancies in the judiciary. During the debate, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had said the judiciary had failed to stem the tide of “militant majoritarianism”.

Participating in a debate to amend two laws for bringing clarity on when SC and HC judges will get enhanced pension on attaining a certain age, some members also said there was a need to increase the retirement age of high court judges and bring it on a par with the retirement age of SC judges. As of now, HC judges retire at 62 years and SC judges at 65 years of age.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha opposition MPs will sit on a dharna today. They said they held the government responsible for the deadlock in the Upper House, which did not transact any significant business for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as opposition parties kept up their protest. They are demanding the revocation of the action against the MPs. The government, however, insisted that the suspended MPs will have to first apologise for the unruly conduct in the House. Addressing reporters outside Parliament, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the suspension is against the rules and undemocratic.

He said they will continue to protest in support of the suspended members and sit on a dharna with them. The Congress leader also urged Lok Sabha members to join the sit-in. “The government is fully responsible for the deadlock in Rajya Sabha. We have been meeting the chairman and the government and have stressed that they cannot suspend members like this. They have wrongly and undemocratically suspended 12 MPs for what has happened during the previous Monsoon session,” he said.

A storm is expected over the bills to extend the tenure of CBI, ED chiefs — Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill 2021.

