Parliament LIVE: Stormy Session Likely Over LAC Issue; Bill to Amend Multi-state Cooperative Society Law Also Expected To Generate Heat

The session is officially slated to conclude on December 29.

Moreover, a discussion on a bill which seeks to amend the law on multi-state cooperative societies is also expected to create an uproar in Lok Sabha when the proposed measure comes up for passage this week.

The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to bring transparency and accountability in the sector, was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 7 amidst demands from Opposition MPs that it be referred to a standing committee for review.

The bill also seeks to strengthen governance, reform the electoral process, improve the monitoring mechanism, and ensure ease of doing business in multi-state co-operative societies.

Opposition MPs had alleged that the measure will encroach on the rights of state governments.

During the week, the government also plans to introduce and pass a bill to scrap more obsolete laws.

Obsolete and archaic laws lay down unnecessary compliance burden on citizens, the government feels. Parliament has repealed 1,486 obsolete and redundant Central Acts from May, 2014 till date. Besides, 76 Central Acts relating to State subject have also been repealed by state legislatures concerned.

The lower house could also consider and clear the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill.

During the week, Rajya Sabha could consider bills passed by Lok Sabha. These include, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Bills seeks to revise the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh, respectively.

China’s attempts at transgression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, the government’s strong desire to have a say in the appointments to the higher judiciary and heated debates on the state of the economy were some of the issues that dominated the Parliament proceedings last week.

The Lok Sabha approved the Supplementary Demands for Grants to the tune of Rs 3.26 lakh crore, primarily to fund the higher subsidy bill on items such as fertilisers, food and cooking gas, besides ramping up capital expenditure in sectors such as railways and roads.

The Lower House also passed two bills to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order to add the Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities to the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST) of Tamil Nadu and include the Hattee community of the Trans Giri area of Sirmour district in Himachal Pradesh to the ST list of the hill state.

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022 were passed. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 was also passed in Rajya Sabha. It shifts the Gond community from the SC to the ST list in four districts of Uttar Pradesh.

(With PTI Inputs)

