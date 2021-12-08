Parliament LIVE Updates: LS Members Flag Pendency, Vacancies in Judiciary; Oppn Protest to Continue in RS

Participating in a debate to amend two laws for bringing clarity on when SC and HC judges will get enhanced pension on attaining a certain age, some members also said there was a need to increase the retirement age of high court judges and bring it on a par with the retirement age of SC judges.

As of now, HC judges retire at 62 years and SC judges at 65 years of age. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is likely to reply to the debate on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, holding the government responsible for the deadlock in Rajya Sabha, opposition members on Tuesday said they will continue their joint protest against the suspension of 12 MPs till the time it is revoked. The Upper House did not transact any significant business for the second consecutive day as opposition parties kept up their protest, demanding the revocation of the action against the MPs. The government, however, insisted that the suspended MPs will have to first apologise for the unruly conduct in the House. Addressing reporters outside Parliament, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the suspension is against the rules and undemocratic.

He said they will continue to protest in support of the suspended members and sit on a dharna with them. The Congress leader also urged Lok Sabha members to join the sit-in. “The government is fully responsible for the deadlock in Rajya Sabha. We have been meeting the chairman and the government and have stressed that they cannot suspend members like this. They have wrongly and undemocratically suspended 12 MPs for what has happened during the previous Monsoon session,” he said.

